A REPORT WHICH will be published later will estimate that the health impacts on local residents affected by noise at Dublin Airport is over €772m.

The report was prepared by PMCA Economic Consulting on behalf of St Margarets The Ward Residents Group (SMTW), which represents local residents and businesses close to the airport.

Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “imperative” that the €32 million passenger cap on Dublin Airport be lifted – the airport carries some 85% of air passengers in Ireland.

The report is due to be launched shortly and it analysed data on aircraft movements, those impacted by noise living in the surrounding Fingal and Co Meath areas.

The report estimates that close to 17,000 people have been affected by cardiovascular issues as a result of noise impact from the airport.

It adds that close to 121,000 people have been affected with “health issues” and that the total “health cost” is €772,083,948.

Drawing on figures provided by the airport noise regulator last year, the report states that 71,388 local residents were “highly annoyed” , while 32,562 “highly sleep disturbed.”

The regulator, the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA), is an independent body advising the local planning authority, Fingal Co Council.

PMCA Economic Consulting said it cross referenced its results against a 2023 Brussels Airport study and used “similar internationally accepted disturbance survey metrics”.

That report found that in the area around Brussels Airport, around 109,000 people experience “sleep disturbance” while 53,000 are impacted by cardiovascular issues.

This Brussels Airport study provided a potential health economic cost of almost €2.5 billion per year.

SMTW spokesperson Dr Niamh Maher remarked that the “health impact on people’s lives by the relentless pursuit of driving up passenger numbers at Dublin Airport surely demands a rethink”.

She added: “Aircraft noise is causing real harm to local people and now we can see that cost in economic terms.”

She called for “balanced airport development” and hit out against what she labelled a “relentless push to max out Dublin Airport passenger numbers”.

Meanwhile, the report is launched as DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, itself launches a new noise information portal for the local community.

The new portal is accessible in the Noise section of Dublin Airport’s website.

A spokesperson said the online portal will “enhance transparency and communication with neighbouring communities by providing accurate and timely location-based information on airport operations and noise management”.

“The new portal will allow individuals to undertake detailed analysis of the noise situation at their location, improving understanding and enabling comparison with other locations,” said the spokesperson.

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of DAA, said he “takes seriously” the impact that airport operations has on the local community.

“We have to strike a balance between operating a major international airport and ensuring Ireland has the connectivity it needs, with the needs of those living close to the airport.

“That’s always going to be difficult, but we are constantly working to minimise the impact and listen to community feedback.”

He said a community survey last year highlighted that people want “more transparency, openness, and access to information”.

Jacobs said that the Dublin Airport noise information portal will provide accurate and timely information and help “build stronger relationships with our neighbours and address their concerns more effectively”.