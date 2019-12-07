Police renew appeal for witnesses to London bridge terrorist attack

POLICE IN LONDON have renewed their appeal for witnesses to last week’s terrorist attack after trawling through more than 80 hours of CCTV footage.

Detectives from the Met Police Conterterrorisn Unit have seized more than 1,000 exhibits and retrieved more than 80 hours of CCTV footage in the past week.

They received more than 500 images and videos from the public via the police appeal website and are appealing for anyone else with footage to upload it immediately.

More than 300 statements from witnesses and victims have been taken.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, of the Met Police, said: “The Counterterrorism Command has been relentlessly working to establish the full circumstances of the attack and to ensure there is no related outstanding threat to the public.

“We have found no evidence to suggest anybody else was involved in this attack, but we continue to make extensive enquiries to ensure this is the case.

“I want to thank everyone who has already provided police with witness statements and material, and would encourage anyone with information they think may be relevant to the investigation to get in touch, no matter how small.”

Two people died during a knife attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on London Bridge on Friday 29 November.

The 28-year-old, who was freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence, killed two people and injured three others in a knife rampage before being shot dead by police.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones; the injured victims and everyone affected by this shocking and senseless attack,” Basu said.

““The effects of terrorist attacks are far reaching and so I wholeheartedly urge anyone distressed by this incident, even if they were not directly involved in it, to seek support.”

On Wednesday, inquests were held into the deaths of Merritt and Jones. The other three victims of the attack have been discharged from hospital.