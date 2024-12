LONE PARENTS, HOUSEHOLDS with children, single adults and renters are among those most likely to not be able to afford their basic needs.

That’s according to a new report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), which looks at incomes and expenditures of different groups.

It found that 11% of people live in a household with an income below their expenditure level.

Children are more likely than older people to live in a household not meeting their financial needs (15% and 7% respectively). This is also true for those living in rented accommodation, lone parent households (38%), and one person working age adult households (26%).

This contrasts with the experience of homeowners and working couples households, less than 6% of whom don’t earn enough.

Between 39% and 42% of income in homeowning households is needed for their expenditure needs, while renters must allocate 56% to 84% of their disposable income after housing to their expenditure needs.

Likewise, lone parents must spend about 83% of their income on these basic needs.

Bertrand Maître, co-author of the report said the study highlights the issue of housing, in particular, and the need for adequate housing support for many tenants.

Among the other disparities, rural households generally spend a larger proportion of their income on expenses than urban households – 53% versus 42%.

There is also a large difference in the at-risk of poverty rates between urban and rural households, but less so for consistent poverty. Deprivation rates are quite similar. The ESRI says this may be becuase of the high proportion of self-employed people (mostly farmers) in rural areas. It’s harder to measure those incomes accurately.

It should also be noted that 72% of people who live under their expenditure needs are still at-risk-of-poverty, while 35% live in deprivation and 23% live in consistent poverty.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection, which partnered with the ESRI to complete the research, said the figures show that “while consistent poverty levels are at a historic low and fell for all groups,” “a minority of people are living in households where their expenditure needs are not met”.

“Budget 2025 delivered the largest social welfare package in the history of the State including a cost of living package that will provide additional support for households.”