Your evening longread: Why Halima Aden quit being a supermodel

Halima Aden

Halima was the world’s first hijab-wearing model – but she has now turned her back on the industry. She explains why.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

But as time went on she had less control over the clothes she wore, and agreed to head coverings she would have ruled out at the start. “I eventually drifted away and got into the confusing grey area of letting the team on-set style my hijab.” In the last year of her career her hijab got smaller and smaller, sometimes accentuating her neck and chest. And sometimes instead of the hijab, she wrapped jeans, or other clothes and fabrics, around her head.