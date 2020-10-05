Your evening longread: What happened the day President Ronald Reagan got shot

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The shooting of Ronald Reagan

Doctors, nurses and citizens remember 30 March 1981, when President Ronald Reagan was shot.

About 2:30 PM on Monday, March 30, President Ronald Reagan walked out of the VIP entrance of the Washington Hilton Hotel after speaking to a labor audience. As a reporter shouted, “Mr. President, Mr. President,” a series of shots, sounding like firecrackers, were fired. Secret Service agent Jerry Parr instinctively pushed the President into his waiting limousine, which sped away. As Parr recalled the moment: “I pushed [President Reagan] up to the right rear [of the car]. I ran my hands over his body looking for some kind of wound. He claimed that I had hurt his ribs in landing on top of him, so I told the driver to head to the White House, the safest place.