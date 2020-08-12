Your evening longread: Why my vasectomy was the kindest cut

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

My vasectomy

The hilarious actor and comedian Rob Delaney writes about having a vasectomy – from his reason for it to what it was like physically.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

I love Leah and I hope we die within minutes of each other in 2071, but if she left me or got hit by a meteor, all other women within a few miles of me need to know that I shall not sire (stud) again. We can go to the movies together and even attempt coitus after I’ve grieved for a sensible period (not less than three weeks), but I know my limits, and raising one brood as well as I can is all I have in me.