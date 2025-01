A LOTTO TICKET worth over €4.6 million and the first Lotto jackpot win of the year was sold in Drogheda, Co Louth.

A Centra store on the Platin Road in Drogheda has been revealed as the store that sold the winning ticket in Wednesday’s Lotto draw, worth €4,642,646.

Drogheda has had several high-tier wins in recent years, including a Lotto jackpot win of over €3.5 million on 14 February last year.

Shop owner William Daly sold the winning ticket and remarked that both he and his wife Bernie are “thrilled” to be the latest store to sell a winning Lotto Jackpot ticket and to have sold the first Lotto jackpot win of 2025.

“This is our first time ever selling a winning ticket, we are over the moon to have done so,” said Daly.

“We have a lot of regular customers, so it’s great to think that one of them may have won a life-changing prize.

“We wish the very best for the winner and may it bring them every happiness and success in the future.”

The Co Louth player, the first Lotto Jackpot winner of 2025, purchased the winning ticket on Saturday, 25 January from the Centra on Platin Road.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Lotto draw were: 5, 12, 14, 27, 34, 42 and the Bonus was 25.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer said that the winner has made contact with the claims team and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.