THREE FORMER SENIOR managers at the hospital where serial child murderer Lucy Letby worked between 2015 and 2016 have been arrested.

The three people are being held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after an investigation prompted by the murder convictions of Letby, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Letby, 35, has been jailed for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of sever other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

File image of Lucy Letby, taken by police. Alamy, file Alamy, file

A public inquiry into how Letby was able to commit her crimes on the neo-natal unit has been launched. A full report will be published early next year.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.