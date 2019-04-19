This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
'An incredible talent': Tributes paid to Lyra McKee, journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry

PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the 29 year-old’s killing.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 8:25 AM
39 minutes ago 8,981 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599716

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Lyra McKee, the 29 year-old journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry.

PSNI have launched a murder investigation following her killing in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan last night.

They believe the shooting, which followed searches of a number of properties in the area, was carried out by a dissident republican and area appealing for witnesses.

The Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists, Seamus Dooley said Lyra’s death was “a loss to journalism” and “a dark day”.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney expressed his condolences to Lyra’s family and called on anyone with information about her death to report it to the PSNI.

“The news from Derry is shocking and tragic…There is no justification for this tragic loss of life and I call on those intent on violence and disturbances to stop,” he said in a statement.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his thoughts to the 29 year-old’s family and condemned those responsible for her killing.

“Last night’s murder of a young journalist is appalling and deeply shocking,” Martin said.

“I extend my sympathies and those of the Fianna Fáil Party to her family and friends.  The shooting and associated riots are an attack on democracy.”

Lyra’s death was also condemned across the political divide in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill said her heart went out to her family, and condemned those responsible for her killing.

“I am shocked and saddened at the tragic news that a young woman has been shot dead by so-called dissidents in the Creggan estate tonight,” she said in a statement.

“My first thoughts and that of my party are with the family of the woman killed. This is a senseless loss of life.

“The murder of this young woman is a human tragedy for her family, but it is also an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on our peace process and an attack on the Good Friday Agreement.

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for killing this young woman.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also extended his thoughts to Lyra’s family, saying they were experiencing an “unthinkable loss” in the most heartbreaking circumstances.

“We have all lost an incredible young talent,” he said.

“She had a passionate thirst for the truth and for telling the stories of people who had been forgotten or abandoned.”

In a tweet, DUP leader Arlene Foster described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said that nobody in Northern Ireland wanted to return to the violence of the past.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton described her death as an attack against the people of Derry.

“It has had horrendous consequences, and will affect people for many years,” he told reporters at a press conference this morning.

Friends of Lyra were also among those to pay tribute to the 29 year-old.

Matthew Hughes, who described Lyra as one of his closest friends, said he was heartbroken by the news.

“She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I’m devastated,” he wrote on Twitter.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

