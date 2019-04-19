'An incredible talent': Tributes paid to Lyra McKee, journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Lyra McKee, the 29 year-old journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry.

PSNI have launched a murder investigation following her killing in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan last night.

They believe the shooting, which followed searches of a number of properties in the area, was carried out by a dissident republican and area appealing for witnesses.

The Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists, Seamus Dooley said Lyra’s death was “a loss to journalism” and “a dark day”.

A dark day. Such a loss to journalism and the campaign for equality — Séamus Dooley

Tánaiste Simon Coveney expressed his condolences to Lyra’s family and called on anyone with information about her death to report it to the PSNI.

“The news from Derry is shocking and tragic…There is no justification for this tragic loss of life and I call on those intent on violence and disturbances to stop,” he said in a statement.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his thoughts to the 29 year-old’s family and condemned those responsible for her killing.

“Last night’s murder of a young journalist is appalling and deeply shocking,” Martin said.

“I extend my sympathies and those of the Fianna Fáil Party to her family and friends. The shooting and associated riots are an attack on democracy.”

Lyra’s death was also condemned across the political divide in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill said her heart went out to her family, and condemned those responsible for her killing.

“I am shocked and saddened at the tragic news that a young woman has been shot dead by so-called dissidents in the Creggan estate tonight,” she said in a statement.

“My first thoughts and that of my party are with the family of the woman killed. This is a senseless loss of life.

“The murder of this young woman is a human tragedy for her family, but it is also an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on our peace process and an attack on the Good Friday Agreement.

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for killing this young woman.”

My heart goes out to the family of the young woman shot dead by so-called dissidents. This was an attack on the community, an attack on the peace process and an attack on the Good Friday Agreement. I appeal for calm and for anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI — Michelle O'Neill

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also extended his thoughts to Lyra’s family, saying they were experiencing an “unthinkable loss” in the most heartbreaking circumstances.

“We have all lost an incredible young talent,” he said.

“She had a passionate thirst for the truth and for telling the stories of people who had been forgotten or abandoned.”

In a tweet, DUP leader Arlene Foster described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said that nobody in Northern Ireland wanted to return to the violence of the past.

Heartbreaking news. A senseless act. A family has been torn apart. Those who brought guns onto our streets in the 70s, 80s & 90s were wrong. It is equally wrong in 2019. No one wants to go back. My thoughts are also with the brave officers who stood in defence of their community. — Arlene Foster

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton described her death as an attack against the people of Derry.

“It has had horrendous consequences, and will affect people for many years,” he told reporters at a press conference this morning.

Friends of Lyra were also among those to pay tribute to the 29 year-old.

Matthew Hughes, who described Lyra as one of his closest friends, said he was heartbroken by the news.

“She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I’m devastated,” he wrote on Twitter.