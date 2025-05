NORTHERN IRELAND’S M1 motorway has been closed both eastbound and westbound due to an overturned lorry containing dozens of animals.

Firefighters and specialist animal rescue teams are at the scene, with the Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service saying that at least 40 cattle were in the vehicle when it overturned on the busy road between Belfast and Dungannon.

There are also two vets on scene caring for the welfare of the cattle as they are individually rescued.

The closure extends from junction 12 at the Birches in Portadown to junction 13, also known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned lorry and a number of cattle on the M1 between Junction 13 & Junction 14.

The incident is on-going. pic.twitter.com/SqToQRvksA — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) May 16, 2025

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, one person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” a statement from the ambulance service said.

The stretch of motorway is expected to be closed for several hours.