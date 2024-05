MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN warned to expect delays after a crash on the M50 this morning closed a section of the motorway.

AA Roadwatch, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, gardaí and Dublin Airport have all provided updates on the incident.

“All lanes have closed N’bound from J7 Liffey Valley/Lucan due to a serious collision before J6 Blanchardstown,” posted on social media platform X/Twitter.

M50 S’Bound traffic is tailing back from Junction 3. Expect delays when travelling this afternoon due to the incident on M50 N’Bound.

Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

“Diversions remain in place and traffic disruptions on and around the M50 and connected roads are expected to continue into the afternoon,” gardaí said.

Dublin Airport advised passengers to be aware of delays and plan their trip to the airport accordingly.