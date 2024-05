A MAN IN his forties has died in a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the M50 in west Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred shortly after 10:15 this morning on the northbound carriageway of the M50 between Junction 7 (N4 Liffey Valley) and Junction 6 (N3 Castleknock).

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, a Garda spokesperson said.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for assessment.

The crash site was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened. The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination, gardaí said.

The collision and road closure caused major traffic delays across the Dublin area today.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M50 at the time have been asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.