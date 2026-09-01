M50 drivers urged to ‘pay attention to road ahead’ as firefighters battle blaze in Clondalkin

MOTORISTS TRAVELLING ON the M50 have been urged to “pay attention to the road ahead” as firefighters tackle a blaze in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene of a fire in a recycling facility in Clondalkin.

Smoke can be seen between J7 and J9 on the M50 and Dublin Fire Brigade has urged drivers to “pay attention to the road ahead”.

Meanwhile, nearby residents impacted by the smoke have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.