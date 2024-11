TWENTY-SEVEN MOTORISTS have received fines that altogether add up to €600,000 after failing to appear in court for overdue M50 tolls, including a woman who made 1,000 journeys without paying.

Judge Anthony Halpin ordered them to hand over sums ranging from €11,000 to €25,000 in their absence at Dublin District Court.

The total came to €587,000, with Judge Halpin saying he had been draconian because most of the defendants did not turn up. He added that the toll generated “critical revenue” for the motorway’s maintenance.

Twenty car owners and seven commercial vehicle drivers faced sample charges for using the motorway from December 2023 until March this year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) issued summonses and prosecuted them after sending hundreds of warning letters, which mainly went unanswered.

Judge Halpin heard information about the vehicle types, ownership history, and detailed records of outstanding charges, and he noted that the motorists did not turn up in court despite getting summonses.

In each case, he heard evidence from a Turas Mobility Services witness who outlined the motorists’ level of engagement with the M50 operators.

Twelve cases were adjourned, while four prosecutions were struck out after those defendants reached an agreement with the toll operator.

Prosecutions proceeded against 27 defendants who had been sent warning letters but did not come to court and were fined in absentia, including the woman whose car had used the motorway 1,038 times without paying. The court heard she had ignored close to 700 warning letters.

The lowest fines were imposed in cases where the court had noted efforts to pay, such as a motorist who cleared 48 tolls out of 249 or a van owner with a record of 19 payments with 282 outstanding.

But another van driver paid for 34 of his 677 tolls, ignored 1,200 warning letters, and was hit with fines amounting to €25,000

Three lorry owners who had not paid for their journeys, an average of 153, were ordered to hand over the maximum amount. One of the missing defendants was a repeat offender.

They were also ordered to pay the fines and €350 costs within three months.

Prosecuting counsel Marc Murphy(instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors) said the defendants face five sample counts, and the prosecutions could go ahead in their absence.

The witness confirmed they were sent hundreds of warning letters, but most did not respond.

There was also evidence showing they were the registered owners at the time.

It also had images of all the vehicles passing the toll gantry.

The court can impose fines of up to €5,000 per charge and a six-month sentence.

However, the motorway operator’s practice is to prosecute habitual non-payers.

The standard toll for a private car is now €3.70, which must be paid before 8 pm the following day, or there is an added penalty.

Surcharges ratchet up after 56 days, followed by warning letters and court proceedings if it remains unpaid. Commercial and goods vehicle owners pay more, and registered owners are liable.

Two people showed up and explained why they had not paid: a mother said she was overstretched with her bills, and a young man said he had been “stupid” and listened to the wrong people who told him he didn’t have to pay.

Judge Halpin said they would still have to address their debts to the motorway operator, but as for the criminal prosecutions, he ordered them to pay €200 and €250 within a year.