A YOUNG MAN was “3mm from death” arising from an alleged ‘random’ broad daylight machete attack on a busy Ennis street on Wednesday afternoon, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court today, Trevor Quinn (18) of Hermitage, Ennis appeared in court charged in connection with the alleged machete attack on Shane Tuohy at Ennis’s Mill Rd at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

After viewing photos of the alleged machete injuries to Mr Tuohy’s neck and ear, Judge Alec Gabbett said that Mr Tuohy was ‘3mm from death’.

Judge Gabbett said that Mr Tuohy’s artery is visible from the neck wound in the photos provided by Gardaí.

During a contested bail hearing, Judge Gabbett said that “the damage done is extraordinary”.

He said: “This young man’s ear was nearly sliced off. It is but for the grace of God that this man is alive.”

Looking at the photos, Judge Gabbett said: “Death was not far off. One more millimetre and that artery was severed and you would have a minute at best. That is what really concerns me.”

Judge Gabbett said that the photos of the alleged injuries suffered show that they “were made with an extremely sharp implement with almost surgical precision”.

Objecting to bail for the accused, Sgt Shane Graham said that the alleged assault was ‘random’ and there was no motive.

He said: “It was a random coming together of young people on Parnell Street. People that were messing on the street who came across the wrong person who was allegedly concealing weapons and allegedly indiscriminately attacked other people.”

Garda Alison White told the court that Mr Quinn is facing four separate charges and they are the assault causing harm of Shane Tuohy, a charge of violent disorder on Ennis’s Mill Rd and charges concerning the use of a machete and the possession of a carpet knife.

Garda White said that Gardai pursued and apprehended Mr Quinn at 3.45pm and she said that it will be alleged that Mr Quinn threw the machete into the River Fergus.

Sgt Graham said that efforts to retrieve the machete from the river have been so far unsuccessful. Garda White said that Mr Tuohy’s ear lobe had to be stitched back into place.

Garda White said that Mr Quinn has no previous convictions and has not been before the courts before.

Garda White said that three independent witnesses have provided statements while there is also CCTV footage.

Judge Gabbett said that Mr Quinn “is just a hair’s breadth over 18 and he is charged with extraordinary serious offences”.

He said that Mr Quinn was fortunate not to be facing a much more serious charge where the district court couldn’t decide on the issue of bail.

Solicitor for Mr Quinn, Shiofra Hassett applied for bail. She said that her client was subject to a serious assault last year.

The assault is unconnected to Wednesday’s incident and Ms Hassett said that Mr Quinn suffered a fractured skull, punctured ear drums, fractured spine and fractured jaw and Sgt Graham said that a Garda investigation was unable to progress due to Mr Quinn’s non-co-operation.

Judge Gabbett said that he could surmise that this was out of fear from Mr Quinn.

Ms Hassett said that Mr Quinn’s mother told her that the 2023 assault had a significant impact on her son and what is alleged by Gardaí concerning the charges “is completely out of character”.

Sgt Graham said that no bail conditions could satisfy Gardaí stating that local Guards could not be expected to monitor Mr Quinn’s house 24/7.

Judge Gabbett refused bail and remanded Mr Quinn in custody to Limerick prison to appear via video link at Ennis District Court next Wednesday.