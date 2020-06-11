This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 June, 2020
NPHET to discuss face coverings today, confirmed cases in US exceeds 2 million: Today's Covid-19 main points

A special envoy from WHO to address Irish politicians and a petition on maternity leave are also making the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 5,044 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5119804
A staff member cleans the designer sun glasses in Brown Thomas yesterday.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE DAILY NUMBER of confirmed cases in Ireland remained in low-double figures yesterday, with 19 people diagnosed with Covid-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,231 while a further five deaths brought the overall death toll to 1,695.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to meet to discuss the latest developments around Covid-19 in Ireland today, including guidance on face coverings, before Dr Tony Holohan is expected to lead a briefing at the Department of Health this evening. 

Elsewhere, the number of confirmed cases in the United States is now more than two million with the death toll now at 112,900 according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: 

  • Boris Johnson is considering changing the advice on social distancing from two metres to one, to allow schools, pubs, restaurants and others re-open fully. 
  • An expert who had been advising the UK government said yesterday that if lockdown had been brought in a week earlier, it could’ve saved thousands of lives.
  • The number of confirmed cases in the US has exceeded 2 million. 
  • German airline Lufthansa says it is to cut 22,000 jobs as it reels from the effect from Covid-19. 
  • Beaches are set to re-open in Miami, three months after closing due to Covid-19. 
  • The death toll in Mexico has passed 15,000 as numbers continue to rise sharply in the country. 
  • Music festival Coachella, which had been pushed back to October due to the pandemic, has been cancelled for this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

