Man (20s) arrested in connection with Cork hit-and-run collision

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested today over a hit-and-run collision in Cork last Saturday.

A 23-year-0ld woman was left with serious life-changing injuries after being struck by a car on Magazine Road, Cork at around 3.15am last Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The vehicle involved was travelling from the Bandon Road onto Magazine Road and failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí in Cork said today that the man had been arrested and a car was seized in connection with the incident.

The man is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.