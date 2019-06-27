This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) dies after car collides with wall in Galway

The man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Adam Daly Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 12:33 PM
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File image
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of the morning in Loughrea, Co Galway. 

At 6.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Loughrea to Ballyglass Road near Kylemore Village.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a wall. 

His body has been removed to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. 

The road is closed and local diversions are in place as garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site.

The local coroner will be notified, a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of the morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091-842870 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

