Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. (file image) Alamy Stock Photo
lee road

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork

Gardaí said the crash happened sometime between 10pm on Monday and 2.10am this morning.
10.04am, 15 Sep 2026
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A MAN HAS died after a single-vehicle crash involving a van in Co Cork.

The crash happened on Lee Road in Cork sometime between 10pm on Monday and 2.10am this morning.  

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road is closed pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on Lee Road in Cork between 10pm on Monday and 2.10am this morning and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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