#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Man accused of fatal shooting either guilty or 'most unlucky person ever', prosecutor argues

The man denies shooting dead a dad-of-one as he pushed his young son in a pram.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 2:55 PM
18 minutes ago 1,744 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804176
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN WHO denies shooting dead a dad-of-one as he pushed his four-month-old son in a pram is either guilty of the murder or is the “most unlucky person ever”, a barrister has told a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Prosecution barrister Bernard Condon SC delivered his closing speech this morning , telling the jury that he is asking them to infer that Wayne Cooney is the man who fired eight bullets, three of which “catastrophically injured Jordan Davis”.

Counsel said the “succession of coincidences and strange events that have collided in this case are such that either it is Wayne Cooney or he is the most unlucky person ever”.

Cooney (31), with an address at Glenshane Drive in Tallaght, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jordan Davis (22) at a lane-way beside Our Lady of Immaculate National School in Darndale in Dublin on 22 May 2019.

He has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and to possessing ammunition in circumstances that give rise to the reasonable inference that he did not have them for lawful purposes.

It is the State’s case that Cooney knew a drug-dealer, referred to only as CD due to a court order, who threatened Davis.

CD had been involved in the “drugs business” with Jordan Davis, the jury heard, but they fell out.

After Davis’, death gardaí looked at the deceased’s phone and discovered messages from a phone associated with CD referring to a debt owed by Davis of €70,000 and warning him, “I’m on your case mate, it won’t be long”, and telling him, “Soon, very soon, bang bang”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cooney denied to gardaí that he was the person on a bicycle seen in the Darndale area in the days leading up to the shooting and denied that he was the person on a bicycle captured on CCTV cycling up behind and shooting Davis.

The trial has heard that a pair of gloves found near the scene of the shooting contained firearms residue and the accused’s DNA.

Condon is continuing his speech this afternoon before Justice Tony Hunt and the jury of seven men and four women.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie