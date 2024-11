THE DPP HAS decided that the case of a man accused of ramming the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin, the Custom House and Government Buildings in Dublin must be sent to the Circuit Court.

David O’Callaghan, 40, of The Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, allegedly crashed a van into entrances of the landmark State buildings after suffering “delusional fantasies” in the early hours of 2 August.

The following day, Mr O’Callaghan’s bail was set at €350 but also required the approval of a €5,000 independent surety.

He was held and a psychiatric report ordered, but he later took up bail and appeared again at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Judge William Aylmer noted the DPP issued a direction for trial on indictment, meaning the case will be heard at the higher level with wider sentencing powers.

Judge Aylmer granted the State an adjournment and ordered Mr O’Callaghan to appear again on January 9 to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and the granting of a return for trial order.

He has yet to plead to several counts of criminal damage to gates at the three locations within 15 minutes.

His bail hearing on 3 August was told that the damage at Áras an Uachtaráin was valued at €4,750.

Advertisement

A damage estimate was not given for the other locations, but gardaí believed it to be in the tens of thousands of euros.

His bail terms state that he should not go to the city centre or Phoenix Park, contact any public representative, or post online about the case.

Unemployed Mr O’Callaghan, who has yet to indicate a plea, is accused of offences under the Criminal Damage Act, which can carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

The charges involve claims he damaged the entrance gate at Phoenix Gate Lodge, Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park, D8.

He was further charged with three counts of criminal damage around the houses of the Oireachtas: the main gates of the Department of an Taoiseach, Merrion St Upper, the rear gates of Leinster House, Merrion Square West, and the North Road gate at Government Buildings, Merrion St Upper.

He was also accused of damaging the main gates of the Custom House, Dublin 1.

Garda William McCarthy had said the accused’s mental health problems had exacerbated, and he had “delusional fantasies”.

The court heard he told gardaí he believed his family members were not real and that they had been replaced by actors, spiking him with drugs and waking him every day at 5 am with an aerosol hallucinogenic.

It was claimed Mr O’Callaghan believed members of the government, social welfare, and the president were also orchestrating this and that ramming the gates would “put an end to the torment he had been subjected to.”

The court heard he allegedly posted the photo on social media to raise awareness of his situation.