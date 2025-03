TWO FURTHER PEOPLE have been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the murder of a man aged in his 70s in Co Tyrone last week.

The victim died following an assault at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday evening.

At around 8pm on Thursday, the PSNI responded to reports of an assault.

The man was found with serious injuries on the living room floor of the flat and later died.

Last night, the PSNI arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while a 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

There have been four arrested to date in connection with the murder.

On Saturday, two men, both aged 30, were arrested in connection with the murder.

These two men also remain in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said the force continues to investigate this “senseless attack” and have again appealed to anyone who may have information to make contact with them.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with PSNI through its Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

On Friday, more than 100 people attended a vigil close to the block of flats where the victim lived.