A MAN AND a woman have been charged in relation to the discovery of a man’s body in Co Wexford.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 20s and who had been reported missing on 15 October, was discovered on Sunday at Shelmalier Commons, Co Wexford.

A man in his 40s and a woman in his 30s were arrested as part of the investigation. They have since been charged.

They are both due to appear before Wexford District Court this morning.

