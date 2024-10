A CONSTRUCTION WORKER arrested for having cannabis in his car led to an alleged seizure of about €30,000 worth of the drug in Co Meath, a court has heard.

Paulius Saukscius, 25, appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court today.

The accused, of Milltown Meadows, Ashbourne, Co Meath, was charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply at a petrol station in Ashbourne on Friday night.

Garda John Lenaghan said he saw the car parked, and the driver became erratic when he noticed the officer.

The garda alleged the car was searched, and there was cannabis “concealed in the footwell of the driver’s seat,” which was estimated to be worth €1,700. The court heard that the accused was arrested and his home searched, resulting in a seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, the garda agreed the accused was cooperative.

Pleading for bail, the barrister submitted that his client was working, busy and prosocial and did not have a bench warrant history of failing to turn up to court.

Judge Malone said she was asked to consider bail on the charges before the court relating to cannabis worth €1,700.

She noted that the DPP had not yet directed that the accused be charged with an additional charge for possessing drugs worth more than €13,000.

In those circumstances, she fixed bail in his bond of €1,000, which must be lodged before he can be released.

Mr Saukscius, who has yet to indicate a plea, was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week. He must provide his phone number to gardaí, remain contactable once bail has been taken up, and sign on daily at his local garda station.