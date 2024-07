A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a search operation in Dublin where €3 million worth of cocaine was seized.

The operation took place at a residence in Clondalkin yesterday and was carried out by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime South in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

The suspected cocaine will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

The arrested man is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

