A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after ecstasy tablets worth €235,000 were seized in Co Monaghan.

The seizure was the result of a targeted joint operation involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.

In the course of the joint operation, a residential property in Monaghan was searched today.

Advertisement

This led to MDMA (ecstasy) tablets with an estimated street value of €235,000 being seized.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a Revenue spokesperson said that if businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.