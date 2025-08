A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following an alleged assault that took place in Sligo Town in the early hours of this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said members of the force and emergency services attended the scene at around 5:45am today.

A man in his 30s was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. His condition was believed to be stable.

Gardaí said the scene was preserved for technical examination.

The man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Co Sligo.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said.