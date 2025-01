A MAN HAS been arrested after an off-duty PSNI officer was injured in a shooting incident last night in Co Antrim.

Police remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm last night.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson today confirmed that the injured man was an off-duty officer, who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Henderson said the PSNI “will offer every support to him and his family while he recovers”.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, Henderson said that while the investigation is at an early stage, the PSNI does not believe that this was a terrorism related incident.

“We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders, including the Police Federation,” said Henderson.

He appealed to anyone with any information, who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or with doorbell or dashcam footage, to make contact with the PSNI.

Reports can also be made online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed of the incident.