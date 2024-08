GARDAÍ IN LETTERKENNY are investigating a number of incidents of attempted arson and criminal damage to properties in Co Donegal last night.

The incidents happened in St. Johnston and gardaí received reports at around 9.45pm of criminal damage to a property.

A second report of criminal damage occurred later in the night and gardaí conducted a search of the area.

A man in his 20s was arrested a short distance from the scene.

The man is currently detained in a Garda station in the Donegal Division.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.