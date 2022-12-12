Man arrested after two gardaí assaulted in Dublin yesterday evening

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS BEEN arrested after two gardaí were assaulted in Dublin yesterday evening.
The incident happened on Fitzgibbon Street, Dublin 1.
A male Garda received injuries following the incident and was later take to the Mater Hospital to be treated.
A second male Garda also received injuries but did not require medical treatment.
A man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.
The woman has since been released, pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, but the man remains in custody.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
