A MAN HAS been arrested after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in an assault in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Friday, 10 May in the Waterville area of Dublin 15.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the scene and the woman received on-site treatment for her injuries.

She was then taken to Connolly Hospital by ambulance, and her current condition is understood to be stable.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted and a man in his 30s has since been arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained at a garda station and investigations continue into the assault, which was described by a garda spokesperson as “serious”.