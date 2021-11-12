#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 November 2021
Man arrested and charged after €360k worth of cannabis herb seized in Dublin

The man is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court today.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Nov 2021, 12:27 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb worth €360,000 following the search of a residence in the Tallaght area yesterday evening. 

At around 6:40pm yesterday, gardaí searched a residence in Killinarden Heights, Tallaght.

During the search, they discovered the suspected cannabis herb. Gardaí said this is believed to be worth €360,000 and will be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and will appear before Tallaght District Court today.

