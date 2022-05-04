#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 4 May 2022
Man arrested after gardaí seize €30,000 of cannabis in Galway

The drugs were seized during a search of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway yesterday.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 4 May 2022, 6:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,069 Views 0 Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis in Galway.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway on foot of a search warrant yesterday as part of Operation Tara. 

A garda spokesperson said that Operation Tara was a focused initiative to target drug trafficking at all levels across Irish society. 

During the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €30,000 (pending analysis) was found.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 50’s was arrested at the scene and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning, at North Western Regional Headquarters in Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing.

