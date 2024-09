GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 50s after they seized €1.4 million in gold bullion, €460,000 in cash, and €210,000 in suspected cocaine following a search operation in the Dublin region between yesterday and today.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

The man is currently being held at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Commenting on the seizure, Chief Superintendent Garrett Billings of DMR Regional office said: “This seizure is another example of the fine work members of An Garda Síochána do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe.

“This operation, conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team, is intended to target, disrupt and bring to justice those who cause significant harm in society.”