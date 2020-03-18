Man (40s) arrested after four shotguns and revolver seized during search of car

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after four shotguns and a revolver were seized following a search of a car in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday.

At around 9.50pm, while on a routine mobile patrol, gardaí observed a vehicle driving at speed in the Tallaght area.

Following a short pursuit, the offending vehicle stopped at Ardmore Gardens in Tallaght. The driver remained in the vehicle while the front and rear occupants made their escape on foot.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and four shotguns (three of which were previously reported to be stolen) and a revolver with ammunition were seized, all pending examination by Garda ballistics experts.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.