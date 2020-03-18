This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Man (40s) arrested after four shotguns and revolver seized during search of car

The search was carried out in the Tallaght area of Dublin yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 12:59 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after four shotguns and a revolver were seized following a search of a car in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday. 

At around 9.50pm, while on a routine mobile patrol, gardaí observed a vehicle driving at speed in the Tallaght area. 

Following a short pursuit, the offending vehicle stopped at Ardmore Gardens in Tallaght. The driver remained in the vehicle while the front and rear occupants made their escape on foot. 

The vehicle was subsequently searched and four shotguns (three of which were previously reported to be stolen) and a revolver with ammunition were seized, all pending examination by Garda ballistics experts. 

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

