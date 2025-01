A MAN IN his 30s was arrested today as part of an investigation into a number of romance fraud complaints in Ireland.

It is alleged that the victims have been targeted through a variety of popular dating apps.

In a planned operation this morning involving Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Central, DMR South Central and Galway divisions, investigating Gardaí executed a search warrant at a residence in Dublin.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

He has since been released from detention and a spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

The spokesperson added that An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of or affected by fraud via dating apps to contact any Garda station and report the crime.

“Be assured that An Garda Síochána will treat all reports sensitively and in confidence,” said the spokesperson.