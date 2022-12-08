Man arrested over murder of Mark Lovell in Newry

A MAN HAS been arrested by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry, Co Down.

58-year-old Mark Lovell was shot a number of times at close range while inside his car, close to his home in Ardcarn Park, Newry at around 6pm on Thursday, 1 December.

PSNI Detectives investigating the murder have arrested a 34-year-old man today.

The arrest follows searches of properties in the Newry area this morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Two men were also arrested yesterday following searches of properties in the Newry area.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are again reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.

On Tuesday, a £20,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers for information in relation to the incident.