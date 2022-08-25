Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 25 August 2022
Man (36) arrested by PSNI in connection with New IRA investigation

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is currently being held at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 8:24 PM
New IRA graffiti in Derry in 2019
Image: PA
New IRA graffiti in Derry in 2019
New IRA graffiti in Derry in 2019
Image: PA

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Yesterday, four men – aged 27, 30, 51 and 62 – were arrested in connection with New IRA activity and are also being held at the Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said yesterday that a number of properties were being searched as part of the operation.

In March 2021, Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, head of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch, said police were making “significant progress” against the New IRA.

“The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities,” he said last year. 

