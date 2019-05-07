Man arrested on suspicion of abduction after 14-year-old found in boot of car

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the suspected abduction and endangerment of a 14-year-old boy in Finglas.

At 7.30pm last night, gardaí on patrol in the Finglas area observed and attempted to stop a “suspicious car”.

Gardaí attached to the K District Community Action Team pursued the car to Kippure Park where it was abandoned.

The occupants of the car fled from the scene and were pursued on foot. One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was apprehended and arrested.

Gardaí then discovered a 14-year-old boy in the boot of the car.

A man in his 20s is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.