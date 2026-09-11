Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them. Alamy Stock Photo
Witness appeal

Woman (60s) dies after two-car collision in Co Limerick last month

The collision happened Uregare Cross in Bruff at around 2.45pm on 27 August.
2.55pm, 11 Sep 2026
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A WOMAN IN her 60s has died after a two-car crash in Co Limerick last month. 

The collision happened at Uregare Cross in Bruff at around 2.45pm on Thursday, 27 August. 

The woman, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with life-threatening injuries.

She was pronounced dead on Wednesday, 9 September. 

The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision, and who may have any information about the incident to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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