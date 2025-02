A MAN HAS been arrested following a standoff with gardaí at a property in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the property in Delgany, Co Wicklow earlier today, where a man in his 50s had barricaded himself in.

It is understood that an eviction was due to take place at the property.

Advertisement

Local Garda negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit, along with the Armed Support Unit, attended the scene and a cordon was put in place.

The incident was peacefully resolved shortly before 3.00pm following negotiations. No injuries were reported.

The man involved, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained by gardaí.

Two firearms were also recovered and seized by Gardaí at the scene.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.