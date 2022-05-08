#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 8 May 2022
Man arrested as gardaí seize over €1.5 million of suspected drugs and over €39,000 in cash

The seizures were made following search operations in counties Kildare and Meath yesterday.

By Jane Moore Sunday 8 May 2022, 11:14 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €1.5 million of suspected drugs and over €39,000 in cash following search operations in counties Kildare and Meath yesterday.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, a focused initiative to target drug trafficking at all levels across Irish society. 

The first search took place at 11.30am when gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M1 Motorway in Co Meath. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of €39,750 in cash.

The occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

At around 12pm, gardaí searched a number of properties in the Newbridge area of Co Kildare as part of this investigation.

Approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis were seized during the course of a search of one of the properties. Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

“All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

About the author:

Jane Moore
