A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick.

The 26-year-old American disappeared without a trace from her home in Sandymount, Dublin on 26 March 1993.

Her case was formally upgraded to a murder investigation in 2023, following a written request from her mother Nancy McCarrick to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

This is the first arrest in the case.

Gardaí said the arrested man is detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating gardaí are also searching a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

A spokesperson said that elements of the house and garden will be searched and subject of both technical and forensic examinations.

Gardaí said the current residents of the house are not connected in anyway with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance.

McCarrick, originally from New York, worked as a waitress at the Courtyard restaurant in Donnybrook and Café Java in Leeson Street.

On the morning of 26 March 1993, McCarrick bought groceries in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, which were found left unpacked in shopping bags in her apartment. A receipt in the bags confirms the date and time of purchase as 26 March 1993 at 11.02am.

Advertisement

Annie McCarrick was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick.

Gardaí said today’s arrest and search operation is being led by an investigation team from the DMR South Central Division, Serious Crime Unit based at Irishtown Garda Station, under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

They are being assisted by the Serious Crime Review Team unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The search is being carried out by the DMR South Central divisional search team, supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The search operation has the support of other state and external expertise if required.

Gardaí said they will continue to keep Annie McCarrick’s family fully updated in relation to the investigation.

They are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant that they might believe it to be, to contact the investigation team.

They are also appealing to anyone that may have previously come forward but who felt that they could not provide them with all of the relevant information they had in relation to this matter to make contact with them again.

“With the passage of time they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any information will be welcomed by the investigation team, and will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.