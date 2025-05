A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an investigation into a van being driven at a garda causing serious injuries last week.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of 2 May in Clonmore Estate in Ardee, Co Louth when gardaí approached a parked van.

The van is understood to have been driven at the gardaí, injuring one who had exited their patrol vehicle to investigate.

He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained at a garda station in the Eastern region, gardaí said. Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Mark O’Meara, President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) described the incident last week as “extremely serious and concerning”.