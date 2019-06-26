Man arrested after woman (30s) dies in stabbing incident overnight in Dublin

Road closures on Bridgefoot Street this morning following the incident

Road closures on Bridgefoot Street this morning following the incident

A MAN HAS been arrested after a woman died following a stabbing incident in Dublin city centre overnight.

The woman, who is in her 30s, received a number of injuries in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of Dublin 8 at around 3.40am.

It is understood it was a stabbing incident.

She was taken to St James’ Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained in Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene remains closed off. Currently, Bridgefoot Street, Usher Island and Usher Street are closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.