Man armed with knives threatens residents during burglary in Co Kerry

A MAN ARMED with knives threatened residents during a burglary in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí have arrested the man after finding him a short distance away from the scene of the incident.

A garda statement outlined that the man entered a property on Chapel Street in Tralee around 1.45am.

Advertisement

“The male, who was armed with knives, threatened the occupants of the residence,” gardaí said.

“Damage was caused to property and the male fled the scene.”

Gardaí located and arrested the man and brought him to Tralee Garda Station, where he has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí have recovered several items that were taken during the burglary and investigations are ongoing.