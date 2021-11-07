Man charged in Cork with alleged threat to kill female British MP

A BRITISH NATIONAL, who is living in Ireland, has been charged with an alleged threat to kill a female Labour MP.

Daniel Weavers, 41, with an address in Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork city appeared before Cork District Court charged with sending a message by phone that was menacing from his home address in Douglas in Cork on October 18 last.

Detective Garda Eoghan O’Callaghan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Marian O’Leary that Weavers made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Gardaí made no objection to bail but a number of stringent conditions were sought. Weavers has to surrender his passport, abstain from all intoxicants and make no unwarranted communication to Police Authorities in Britain.

Weavers has been ordered to sign on twice weekly at Togher Garda Station on Mondays and Fridays. He must inform gardaí of any change of address and must be contactable 24/7 on his mobile. He also has been instructed not to apply for new travel documents.

Inspector Ray Dunne applied for an eight week adjournment in the case for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) instructions. A statement of means will be prepared in the interim after Weavers, who is an engineer by profession, applied for legal aid through his solicitor Eddie Burke.

Judge O’Leary granted bail in the case with the bond of €300 to be paid. Mr Weavers will be back before the courts on 12 January, 2022 for DPP directions in the case. He did not speak during the short hearing.

Weavers was arrested yesterday by Special Detective Branch officers, with the support of the Armed Support Unit. It is understood the arrest followed from gardai receiving information from police in the UK.

Weavers was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.