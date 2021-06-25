#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 June 2021
Man due in court over attempted robbery and assault in which another man was headbutted

By Hayley Halpin Friday 25 Jun 2021, 9:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IS due to appear before court this morning charged over an attempted robbery and assault in Limerick. 

Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, a man was walking on Henry Street when he was approached by another man who asked for money. When the man refused, he was headbutted to the face. 

A struggle ensued and the man fell to the floor. The suspect then fled the scene.

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick. He was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged. 

A patrol of the area was carried out by uniform and detective gardaí from Henry Street and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested. 

He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged. 

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am today.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

