A MAN CHARGED with causing criminal damage to the constituency office of the Taoiseach in Cork has been ordered to stay away from the area and to refrain from any contact, indirect or direct, with Micheál Martin or his staff members.

Thomas Heising of Frankfield Terrace, Summerhill South, Cork city appeared before a sitting of Cork District Court today, charged with damaging property, namely the walls, door and windowsill of 137 Evergreen Road in Cork on 27 May.

The offence is contrary to Section 2(1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Sergeant Chris Cahill said Heising made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Heising, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with the offence yesterday.

No objection to bail was made in the case. Certain bail conditions were put in place.

Heising was ordered to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the Taoiseach, his staff or any public officials. This includes contacting persons on social media.

He also has to stay away from Evergreen Road.

Judge Mary Dorgan also warned the accused not to involve himself in commentary in relation to the case. This includes commentary which may take place on social media platforms.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client had co operated fully with gardaí during his garda interview.

Cahill confirmed that this was the case. Heising was asked if he agreed to abide by the conditions of his bail. He replied “I am.”

Under the terms of his bail, Heising is required to sign on twice weekly at Anglesea Street Garda station in Cork city.

He also has to reside at his home in Summerhill South.

Sergeant Aisling Murphy applied for a six-week remand in the case.

Heising was remanded on bail to appear before Cork District Court on 25 June next for DPP directions.

Judge Dorgan told him to refrain from using intoxicants in the intervening period.

No details were given as to the particulars of the damage caused to the constituency office.