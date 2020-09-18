Man charged following seizure of over €600k worth of drugs

A man will appear in court in Dublin this morning.

A MAN HAS been charged and will appear in court this morning after €610k worth of drugs were seized in north Dublin on Wednesday.

The man, who is 49, has been charged after gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched three vehicles in Swords on Wednesday evening.

During the course of the operation, they seized cocaine to the value of €350,000 and cannabis to the value of €260,000.

Two other men arrested, aged 46 and 42, have been released without charge and files will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking yesterday, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime said: “An Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am.

Comments are closed for legal reasons